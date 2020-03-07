Minister of Interior Nake Culev said Saturday that the Nations League football match between Macedonia and Kosovo, although of high risk, can be played with spectators at the stadium. However, a Steering Committee headed by the Health Minister would take a decision on this while considering the coronavirus developments.

I see no reason for the football match to be played without spectators. We are in constant contact with the fan groups. We have made a plan at the level of the Ministry of Interior which is the plan for the European Championship 2020 and we undertake measures and activities for the match to be held in the best possible conditions from a security point of view, said Culev.

The decision to play without spectators because of possible danger of coronavirus, he emphasized, is not the made by the Ministry of Interior, but the Government.