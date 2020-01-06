Chiefs, police officers, inspectors who are on the payroll of criminal groups, then break into the action before special forces or intervention teams make their way to the field. In the past period there has been no major action by the Ministry of Interior, without details of it being disclosed to someone earlier. That is why the latest Alexander Palace case did not produce the desired result. 24 hours before the action, the chief bosses of the criminal groups Grcec and Dukandzik left the country and headed for Spain, Kosovo and Serbia, some of which have not yet been returned. Minister Nake Culev confirmed yesterday the suspicion of “spies of the criminal groups” in the Ministry of Interior.

Some of the MoI’s top management engaged in criminal police are directly linked to criminal structures, there is unofficial information that there is a tariff for filing a drawer, destroying funds for committing a crime or qualifying more serious crimes into lighter ones, Nake Culev, Interior Minister in the interim government told TV Alfa.

This raises the question of what the internal control has been doing in the past to remove the moles within the MoI. If you look at the internal control report published on the MoI website, in the first 9 months it is noticeable that there is no “detecting function” of crimes, with its members, only 5 criminal charges filed with the BPPO.

Culev warned yesterday that as an intelligence officer he was also aware of the motives of passive behavior of police officers, who by not taking action allow crimes to take place as well as their connection with political corruption.