Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev said that a shipment of blank passports may arrive in the next week to ten days, which could relieve the crisis that the country was thrown into when the previous administration failed to plan and provide sufficient number of passports.

Culev pointed out to major issues with the procurement contracts signed by his predecessor Oliver Spasovski with the German Veridos company, on top of the failure to provide the necessary reserves of documents. Macedonia has now nearly ran out of passports, which are issued only to urgent cases.