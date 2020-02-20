The new passports, expected to arrive next month, will not feature the country’s new name, Interior Minister Nake Culev said at Thursday’s press conference. As he said, the reason for this was the lack of technical specifications on the layout of the new passport, which, according to Culev, should have been completed by the team led by former interior minister Oliver Spasovski.

