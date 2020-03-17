Interior Minister Nake Culev informed that the police closed down a tea shop and a hotel who failed to respect the order to close due to the coronavirus epidemic, and issued warnings to four others.

We are currently going to various venues in Skopje, Culev said.

The police is also charging people who fail to go into self-isolation after returning from countries that have a high level of coronavirus cases. Four people – three in Strumica and one in Tetovo – have been charged with this so far.