Interior Minister Nake Culev approved the strictest possible disciplinary measure for one of his own advisers, Zoran Georgievski who on election day had an incident on election day with the traffic police chief of Tetovo Zoran Talev.

It was found that Georgievski initiated the incident and the disciplinary committee proposed that he be suspended from his post. Culev said that he approved the proposal, adding that the laws will be applied to all, no matter their political or other affiliation.