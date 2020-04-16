Minister of Interior, Nake Culev, announced on Facebook that the Ministry of Interior will continue to gather evidence for the other persons who were involved in the Singelic incident.
After completing the procedure for all persons who have acted contrary to the law, criminal charges will be filed with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Non-selective access is key to the proper implementation of the law by police officers. In that regard, I emphasize once again that the citizens should be convinced that anyone who acts contrary to the law will be properly sanctioned, explained the Minister.
Comments are closed for this post.