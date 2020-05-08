The Minister of Interior, Nake Cule, says that the event in Struga was poorly organized and that the omissions that were made will be determined in the course of the day.

He emphasized that in lately he was under constant attacks by SDSM.

Lately there has been an organized and orchestrated attack by all PR structures of SDSM against me and my functioning in order to discredit me personally and professionally, said Minister Culev said on Alfa TV.

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, a mass religious gathering, a litany in honor of St. The Great Martyr George the Victorious, was held Thursday in Struga.

As can be seen in the photos, there is no distance between the gathered citizens, and people are not wearing any face masks (except for a few exceptions).

