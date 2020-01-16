Interior Minister Nake Culev will appoint Anton Vitkov as chief of the Kumanovo police, Alsat TV unofficially learns.

Thus, out of all eight Interior Ministry Sectors, only the Tetovo police is left without a new chief.

Additional Deputy Minister Slavjanka Petrovska could not confirm for Alsat TV the proposal for a new Kumanovo chief.

In addition to the interior departments, Culev also made changes to the leadership of other departments and units within the MoI.

Under the Law on Government, the interior minister, who comes on the opposition’s proposal and can “do up to 15 dismissals or reassignments … to senior leadership positions in the ministry”. On the day of appointment of a person to a leadership position, the Minister is obliged to appoint an additional deputy on the proposal of the additional deputy minister.