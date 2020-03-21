Thank you heroes, I’m immensely grateful for everything you do for Macedonia. This is only a small part of the police officers that are available to the citizens on a daily basis and guarantee public order and peace on the territory of Debar and Centar Zupa. They are working around the clock, so please stay home in order to make their job easier for them, Minister of the Interior, Nake Culev wrote Saturday on Facebook.
9 new coronavirus cases registered in the country – total number rises to 85
The Ministry of Health informed that 9 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. Thus, the total number of patients diagnosed with KOVID-19 by 12:00 today is 85. According to the place of permanent residence, KOVID-19 cases are registered in 6 cities: Skopje, Debar, Stip, Kavadarci,...
