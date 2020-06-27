The Interior Ministry has information that certain criminal structures will be used to bribe and put pressure on voters, said Minister Nake Culev in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

Minister Culev told Kanal 5 he expects the campaign and the elections to be fair and democratic, free of provocations and irregularities.