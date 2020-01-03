Nake Culev, the newly elected Minister of Interior in the interim Government, announced that he would inspect the situation in the Ministry.
We will inspect the situation in the Ministry and will inform the public if there were any illegal employment decisions, Minister Culev said.
According to Culev, the priority in the coming period will organizing peaceful, fair and democratic elections.
To this end, a wide range of activities will be undertaken to prevent possible attempts by criminal, violent and other structures to disrupt the electoral process. In addition, since it is a sensitive security period, in cooperation with international and other state institutions, activities will be undertaken for stabilization of the state, protection of the constitutional order and citizens’ safety, emphasized Culev.
