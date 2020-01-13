The State Election Commission (SEC) received this afternoon the request from interim interior minister Nake Culev to comment on the appointment of Risto Stavrevski as chief of the Skopje interior department, without the consent of additional deputy minister Slavjanka Petrovska, reported “360 Degrees”.

I will not give you a precise answer whether Culev could have appointed the chief without Petrovska’s signature, whether or not we are competent to decide on this. A session is scheduled for tomorrow, followed by an appropriate decision by the Commission, all variants are open, SEC President Oliver Derkovski told” 360 Degrees “.