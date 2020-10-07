Culture Minister Stefoska in self-isolation after staff member contracted the coronavirus Macedonia 07.10.2020 / 14:47 Culture Minister Irena Stefoska went into self-isolation after a member of her staff tested positive to the coronavirus. Stefoska said that she will perform her duties from home while being tested for the virus. coronaisolationstefoska Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles News Macedonia 07.10.2020 LIVE: Protest of club owners and musicians in front of the Macedonian Government building Macedonia 07.10.2020 Corona patient fled a Skopje hospital, had to be tracked down by the police Macedonia 06.10.2020 Macedonian Government expected to open the border for several neighboring countries Macedonia News Worst infection spike of the epidemic – 317 patients diagnosed in one day Two dozen charges over fraudulent contracts involving Tetovo and Gostivar town halls Musicians and restaurant workers protest against new Government restrictions Sign with “North Macedonia” smashed in Prilep LIVE: Protest of club owners and musicians in front of the Macedonian Government building Commissioner Varhelyi calls on Macedonia and Bulgaria to resolve their dispute Albanian high school students in Struga hold protest, demand in-person teaching With hearings scheduled single every day, the Skopje court won’t allow Mile Janakieski to effectively defend himself .
