The increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases – 33 cases confirmed in 24 hours, most of which in Skopje (11) and Veles (nine), will be monitored these days to determine whether it is a coincidence or a variation, said the Health Minister, Venko Filipce, after a decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in last few days and more recovered than infected, yesterday the number of new cases increased again.

According to Filipce conclusions can’t be drawn from a single day’s data.

The number of new cases has varied from day to day in the past, jumping from dozens to over a hundred new patients. We’ll analyze data to determine the cause of the increase. Protective measure remain the same and I call on citizens to continue to respect them, Filipce said.

Curfew duration for the coming weekend will be discussed at a meeting today. Relaxation of measures that would be valid from next week and, according to the recommendations of the experts, which will be the order for the return of the processes and normalization of the situation, including whether there will be conditions for holding elections, will be also considered.