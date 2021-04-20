The current COVID 19-related restrictions and the 8 pm-5 am curfew, which were enforced on April 6 and set to end today, are extended by a week, or April 27, the Government decided at today’s session, as recommended by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

According to the government press service, an exception to some of these measures will be organizing, holding and participating in all kinds of seminars, trainings, workshops, courses, conferences and other events organized by the Ministry of Education and Science for teaching staff, and refer to the continuous and uninterrupted course of the educational process in the primary and secondary education according to strictly intended protocols.