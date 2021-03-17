Macedonia is in total chaos. There is no strategy, no goal, no protocols, no vaccines. The new coronavirus wave is spreading uncontrollably, and the incompetent government of Zaev has no plan to stop it, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The government has not procured vaccines and that is why we are 118th in the number of vaccinated people in the world according to Bloomberg. At the same time, we are on the 7th place in terms of mortality rate and in such conditions Zaev’s government is organizing a census that will further worsen the epidemiological situation. It only shows the complete incompetence and irresponsibility of the government. In the absence of clear protocols and protection of citizens, the government is resorting to introducing curfew as the only measure. It will only further increase traffic jams, crowding, and the effects will be insignificant, the party said.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, the economy in the country, the health and the lives of the citizens will continue to be the victims of the chaos created by Zaev’s government with their spontaneous and insufficiently planned measures.