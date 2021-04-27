At Tuesday’s session, the Government accepted the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and adopted the amendments to the Covid-19 related measures.

As of Wednesday (April 28) the nationwide curfew will be moved to 9 pm and the summer terraces of cafes and restaurants will be allowed to work until 8:30 pm.

The curfew will not apply to the evening between May 1 and 2, ie during the Easter holiday, and the evening between May 13 and 14 during the Ramadan Bayram holiday.