VMRO-DPMNE MP Ivan Jordanov told TV 24 that the current census law will not provide accurate data on the number of population in the Republic of Macedonia.

The state has the capacity to collect most of the data electronically. Because in 2015 the project was started by VMRO-DPMNE, and was completed by the SDSM government for digital register, ie for cross-referencing data from different institutions, said Jordanov.