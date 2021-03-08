Former VMRO-DPMNE MP, Ilija Dimovski said in an interview with TV 24 that the current Government is exhausted both politically and in terms of its personnel, ministers with scandals, ministers who do not promote projects, so it cannot endure the entire term, after which Zaev admitted that Macedonia needs a new government.

The current Government is exhausted both politically and in terms of its personnel, there are ministers we no longer see in public, they do not promote policies, they do not promote projects and programs, there are also ministers in the government who are full of scandals, don’t have NATO certificates, their policies not implemented, major projects are not realized and face backlash from the public, says Dimovski.

Dimovski says that Zaev himself admitted that it is because of this that Macedonia needs a new government, this government can’t endure the entire term and this government can’t implement the policies that are necessary.