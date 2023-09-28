The dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Skopje, Goran Markovski, says that at this moment, it is not possible to assess whether the “Belasica” bridge in Skopje is safe for use or not. He maintains his opinion that in-depth and more extensive investigations are needed to determine the condition of the bridge, which was affected by a fire a few months ago.

In September, the city of Skopje opened the bridge to traffic for “light vehicles in the two end lanes, while the two middle lanes will be opened upon the completion of the construction works by the ESM.”

They referred to an “expert report,” which determined that the bridge “does not have any structural damage that compromises its safety.”