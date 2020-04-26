A convoy of 14 trucks were stopped at the Gevgelija border crossing with Greece, after it was determined they are filled with RFD fuel. The refuse which includes discarded textile and rubber is being used in some factories in Macedonia as fuel.

The trucks were sent back, they were not allowed even to transit Macedonia, the Customs Office said.

It is being reported that the cargo was dispatched from Italy, which is using the Balkans to get rid of its garbage, and were meant to be burned somewhere in Macedonia.