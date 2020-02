Inspectors were attacked in Tetovo by a large group of smugglers of tobacco and cigarettes, when they tried to seize their goods.

The team from the Customs Office seized 113 kilograms of tobacco and 415 boxes of cigarettes in a raid in Tetovo, but the raid was marred by a large scale attack from the smugglers. They obstructed and assaulted the inspectors. The police said it has identified the attackers and is going to prosecute them.