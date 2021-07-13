A cyclist was badly hurt today in a traffic accident on the Koco Racin boulevard in Skopje.

A driver in an Opel car hit the cyclist, who was apparently using the recently mapped out bike path along the boulevard. There is still no word about the state of the cyclist.

Skopje authorities are trying to narrow down several boulevards to install bike lanes, protected only with plastic cones. The lanes are little used, as cyclist fear the lack of consideration given by the motorists.