Cyclist killed, another injured in accident near Skopje Macedonia 17.11.2022 / 19:22 A serious traffic accident occurred today at the Skopje ring-road near Radisani. An elderly motorist in a Mazda hit two bicyclists. One of them was killed on the spot and the other is being treated at the Skopje clinic.
