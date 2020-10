Diplomat Cyrille Baumgartner has been appointed new ambassador of France to Macedonia. He will replace outgoing Ambassador Christian Thimonier.

The appointment of Baumgartner as ambassador in Skopje has been made official in the official gazette of France.

Bomgartner has held several positions, including Deputy Secretary-General for European Affairs at Quai d’Orsay. He was previously the First Counselor at the French Embassy in Bulgaria.