A Czech Blackhawk helicopter helped in the push to put out fire at the Jasen nature reserve south of Skopje.

The serious forest fire covered the capital with smoke over the past few days. With the fire active at 1,400 meters above sea level, the helicopter had to do multiple long round trips.

Stojance Angelov from the CUK crisis management center said that another new fire is threatening the windmill energy farm near Bogdanci. Several helicopters were sent there, but because of strong winds, the pilots could not operate against the fire.