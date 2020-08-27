A very high number of seven new deaths were reported in the new daily coronavirus toll issued by the Healthcare Ministry. The patients are in the range between 58 and 84 years of age and were from Skopje, Prilep, Tetovo, Gostivar and Kicevo. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 585.

The Ministry also reported that it has 89 newly diagnosed coronavirus patients, out of 1,529 tests that were conducted. Of them, 39 are in Skopje and eight in Prilep.

There are 2,697 active cases in the country, 847 of them in Skopje and 371 in Kumanovo.

The two clinics that treat the most severe Covid-19 cases admitted 12 new patients and currently hold 117 patients – five of them on mechanical ventilation. Eighteen other adult patients are treated in the Kozle clinic in Skopje, as well as seven children. Regional and local hospitals across Macedonia have a total of 167 patients – these are generally less severe cases.