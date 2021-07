A 76 year old patient from Vinica died of coronavirus infection. It is the only death recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Healthcare Ministry also informed that 5 new cases were detected – out of 2,531 tests.

The vaccination rate has picked up again, with the arrival of Sinovac vaccines. A little over 14,500 people were vaccinated over the past day, while over 470,000 continue to wait.