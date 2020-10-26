The Healthcare Ministry reported 15 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours. The deceased patients range from 49 to 78 years of age, and were from Tetovo (3), Skopje (2), Kocani (2), Struga (2), Veles, Ohrid, Kavadarci, Gevgelija and Gostivar. This brings the total death toll to 934.

The other statistic the public is anxiously looking for – the infection rate – is relatively low – 247 new cases over the past 24 hours. But this is out of just 737 tests that were conducted, given the fact that much of period covered was Sunday, when testing is typically done far less. The rate of positive tests is over 30 percent which is especially worrisome. The number of active cases across the country stands at 7,317.