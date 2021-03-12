The Healthcare Ministry reported that 15 patients died over the past 24 hours from coronavirus infections. The patients were aged between 59 and 86, and came from Skopje (5), Tetovo (2), Ohrid (2), Prilep, Kumanovo, Stip, Kavadarci, Bitola and Negotino. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 3,280.

The Ministry also reported that 868 new cases were diagnosed – out of 3,654 tests. The number of active cases rose to 10,872 – about half of them in Skopje. Prilep and Kavadarci remain most affected among other cities, with 792 and 597 cases. This is the second day in a row the number of active cases is over 10,000 after the latest wave in the epidemic began in February.