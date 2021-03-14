Nineteen Covid-19 patients died during the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The patients were aged between 55 and 89. Eleven were from Skopje, two each from Kumanovo and Kavadarci, and one each from Ohrid, Strumica, Negotino and Berovo. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 3,319.

The Ministry also announced that 541 new cases were diagnosed out of 2,789 tests that were conducted. About half of the new cases are in Skopje, 43 are registered in Prilep and 22 in Tetovo. The number of active cases holds steady at 11,640.