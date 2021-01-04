After a few days of respite, the number of deaths reported in the past 24 hours rose to 20. There were only 106 new cases of the virus reported, mainly due to the low number of tests performed during the weekend (only 706).

The deceased patients included four people from Skopje and three from Gostivar. Their ages ranged from 49 to 86. The total death toll of the epidemic is now at 2,550.

The number of active cases continued to slightly decline to 18,047. Skopje has 10,757 patients and Tetovo has 810.