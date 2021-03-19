The Healthcare Ministry reported that 21 patients died from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, while the number of newly diagnosed patients was again 999 – the same as three days ago.

According to the daily report, the deceasd patients were aged between 50 and 90. Six were from Skopje, three from Veles and two each from Prilep, Ohrid, Struga and Gevgelija. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 3,424.

The 999 new cases were reported out of 3,566 tests. About half of the new cases were registered in Skopje, followed by Prilep with 53 cases, Kumanovo with 52 and Veles with 48. The number of active cases continues to rise, and has reached 14,176. Again a half of the cases are in the capital, followed by Prilep with nearly 1,000 cases and Kavadarci with 706.