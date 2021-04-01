A total of 29 patients died of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry reported. Ten of the deceased patients were from Skopje, three from Bitola, and two each from Gostivar, Prilep, Kavadarci and Stip. The ages of the patients ranged from 49 to 92. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,810.

The Ministry also informed that a high number of 1,402 cases were newly diagnosed – out of 3,978 tests. The number of active cases is approaching 20,000 -half of them in the capital Skopje. Prilep and Kumanovo have around 1,000 cases and Biutola, Tetovo, Kavadarci and Ohrid have over 600 cases.