Five patients, including a 40 year old from Kriva Palanka, died from the coronavirus infection in the past day. The other deceased are two patients from Skopje (aged 83 and 91), one from Gostivar (77) and one from Demir Hisar (65). The total number of deaths now stands at 2,971.

The Healthcare Ministry reported that 367 new cases were diagnosed, out of 2,596 tests that were conducted. About half of the new cases are in Skopje. There are currently 6,223 active cases across the country – of them 2,876 in Skopje while Kavadarci and Ohrid have over 300 cases.