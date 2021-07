A total of 54 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed out 3,764 tests, the Healthcare Ministry reported today.

The number of new infections and the number of active cases (401) has been growing steadily over the past days. Most of the new cases were in Skopje (16) and Tetovo (9). There were no deaths reported.

A total of 14,230 citizens were vaccinated yesterday – of them, 3,770 received the first dose. So far, 878,290 vaccines were issued in total.