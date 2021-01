The number of deaths of Covid-19 during the past day was put at 7. Two patients died in Skopje (aged 43 and 85), and one in Ohrid (83), Stip (79), Tetovo (67), Berovo (80) and Veles (74). The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,855.

There were 175 new cases diagnosed from a total of 1,733 tests. The number of active cases continued to decline, down to 8,157.