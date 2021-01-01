Seven coronavirus patients died over the past 24 hours. The patients were aged between 53 and 81. Three were from Skopje, and one each from Veles, Bitola, Ohrid and Kocani. The death toll now stands at 2,510.

The Healthcare Ministry reported that 414 new cases were diagnosed in the same period, from a total of 1,619 tests. There are currently 19,290 active cases across Macedonia – 11,286 of them in Skopje and 842 in Tetovo. This number remains on a slight downward trend.