A total of seven patients died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. They include four patients from Skopje, aged 61, 69, 79 and 80, a patient from Kumanovo (80), Veles (66) and Prilep (61). This brings the total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia to 3,010.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported that 347 patients were newly diagnosed with the virus – out of a total of 2,383 tests conducted during the day. The number of active cases slightly increased to 6,324. Of them, 2,810 are in the capital Skopje. Kavadarci has 435 cases, Ohrid has 385 and Prilep – 359.