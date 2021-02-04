Seven patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased include a 48 year old patient from Veles, two from Skopje (aged 72 and 84), one from Tetovo (73), one from Kicevo (65), Ohrid (65) and Debar (80). One of the patients was being treated at home. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,900.

Additionally, 373 cases were newly diagnosed, out of 2,107 tests. The number of active cases holds steady at 7,558.