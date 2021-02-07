Eight patients died over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus, the Healthcare Ministry reported. The deceased are two patients from Kocani (aged 70 and 74), and one patient each from Skopje (76), Resen (88), Kavadarci (77), Gostivar (70), Gevgelija (63) and Bitola (65). The total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic is at 2,924.

The Ministry also reported 199 new cases, out of a total of 1,846. There are estimated 7,875 active cases – the number holding steady since falling for much of January.