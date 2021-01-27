Nine patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, and 394 cases were newly diagnosed, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

The deceased patients were aged between 61 and 87, and were from Skopje, Kicevo, Resen, Bitola, Vinica, Ohrid and Prilep. This the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,821.

The 394 new cases were diagnosed out of 2,236 tests. The number of active cases across the country now stands at 8,726 – which is on a continued downward trend. Skopje has 4,788 active cases and Kumanovo, Tetovo, Ohrid and Kavadarci have over 300.