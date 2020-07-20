The coronavirus daily report includes eight deaths and 96 newly diagnosed patients.

One of the deceased patients was a 48 year old man who was only identified as a Covid-19 case after his death. Two of the deaths were reported in general hospitals – in Bitola and Tetovo, one was in the Zan Mitrev clinic in Skopje and the rest were in the two main clinics in Skopje where coronavirus patients are treated. Their ages ranged from 53 to 85. The total death toll is now 432.

The 96 newly diagnosed cases were found with 724 tests. It’s a relatively low number, and Skopje registered a relatively low share – 24 cases, even with Stip which is having an outbreak in the city’s textile factories. There were days with over 200 newly diagnosed cases recently, and the numbers were frequently over 150.

There were 10 patients admitted to the two main clinics in Skopje, which currently treat 183 patients – three of them on mechanical ventilation. There are over 210 patients, who usually have lighter symptoms, treated in regional centers and general hospitals across Macedonia, and also 16 adults and six children treated in the Kozle hospital in Skopje.