Nine patients died of Covid-19 in the past day, the Healthcare Minister informed. Three of the deceased were from Skopje and Strumica, and one from Bitola, Kicevo and Resen. Their ages ranged from 66 to 88. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,559.

The Ministry also reported that 580 new cases were registered, out 2,431 tests that weer conducted. Skopje has about half of the new cases, followed by Kumanovo (32), Prilep (30), Kavadarci (30) and Veles (27).

There are 18.046 active cases across the country – 10,840 of them in Skpje and 819 in Tetovo.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the pressure the hospitals are facing has dropped significantly, with some of the Covid wards now half empty.