Daily corona report: No deaths, 8 new cases Macedonia 20.06.2021 / 15:30 There were no coronavirus deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry reported. Eight new cases were diagnosed, out of 3,265 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases went down to 287. reportcorona Comments are closed for this post.
