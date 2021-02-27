Seven patients have died of the coronavirus infection during the past day. The Healthcare Ministry informed that these include a 43 year old patient from Delcevo, a 49 year old from Tetovo, two patients from Skopje (aged 68 and 81), a 73 year old patient from Prilep, a 72 year old from Kocani and a 76 year old from Strumica. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,126.

A relatively high number of newly diagnosed cases was reported – there were 3,816 tests conducted over the past day and 721 ended positive. The number of active cases across the country is estimated at 8,290. The increase over the past several weeks is largely attributed to the spread of the so-called British strain.2