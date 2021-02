Seven patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deaths include two patients from Skopje (aged 61 and 91), two from Strumica (63 and 73), one from Tetovo (76), Stip (59) and Kocani (68). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,873.

The Ministry also informed that 407 new cases were diagnosed, out of 2,540 tests that were conducted. The total number of active cases is now estimated at 7,767.