A total of 20 patients were listed as deceased from the coronavirus today, but this number includes 14 who have died in the Zan Mitrev clinic during January. The reports issued by the Healthcare Ministry are sometimes skewed by the late reporting from public or private hospitals.

The Ministry also reported that 350 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, out of a total of 2,291 tests that were conducted. Skopje has about half of the new cases. There are currently 7,831 active cases, indicating that the extent of the epidemic is holding steady, after weeks of decline. Of them, nearly 4,000 are in Skopje and Kumanovo, Tetovo, Ohrid and Kavadarci have over 300 cases.