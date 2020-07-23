Three patients died over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the total death toll of the epidemic to 445. The deceased patients were aged 55, 61 and 67, and were from Skopje, Debar and Strumica. The patient from Strumica died in the local general hospital, while the other two patients died in Skopje’s Infectious Diseases Clinic.

This and the “8th of September” clinic admitted 15 new patients in the past 24 hours, and currently care for 179 patients, five of them on mechanical ventilation. The Kozle clinic has 16 adults and seven children who have the coronavirus. There are also almost 200 other patients treated in general hospitals across the country.

The Healthcare Ministry also reports that 1,312 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, and 123 came back positive. Most cases (54) were registered in Skopje, 18 in Stip and 16 in Gostivar. There are 4,079 active Covid-19 cases across the country.